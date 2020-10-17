With the goals of drawing in “digital nomads, YouTube influencers and crypto-currency enthusiasts” the cruise company Ocean Builders is offering an opportunity to own cabins on the MS Satoshi ship “for people to live and work.”

According to an article on CruiseRadio.net, Ocean Builders, is known for its floating homes (known as “seapods”) designed for people who want to live in permanent dwellings on the sea (or “seasteaders”).

The MS Satoshi, renamed to honor Japanese crypto-currency founder Satoshi Nakamoto, offers “a business-focused environment where you can relocate your existing business, set up a new global head office, or come and start a new business and be supported in an environment of like-minded entrepreneurs,” Ocean Builders states on their website.

Ocean Builders says the 804-foot, 777-cabin, 12-deck MS Satoshi will be anchored 30 minutes from Panama City in the Gulf of Panama waters.

The ship will offer three restaurants, a juice bar, two cafes, three bars, two pools, four whirlpools, a water park and more. Bitcoin will be accepted throughout the ship, as will US dollars.

The cabins / condos will be auctioned off, with the first 100 staterooms opening for bids on November 5 with initial prices starting between $25,000 and $50,000, with buyers acquiring total ownership of their cabins. They will pay a monthly fee. Ocean Builders says vacation rentals will also be available.