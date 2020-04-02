Living together, apart -- new reality for condo residents

Evidence suggests that people have been gathering for about 2 million years. Early humans shared tools and resources, probably out of the need to survive. Over time, they formed communities, established hierarchies and developed their own laws. The social network was born.

Fast forward to 2020 AD.

South Florida residents are being told to stay at home, only leave when necessary, and remain six feet apart when they do leave home base. No touching, no dining out, no spa visits allowed.

Folks who live in their own homes, complete with backyards, gardens, outdoor kitchens and swimming pools have it somewhat easier than their condominium-dwelling neighbors.

Up until a few weeks ago, condo residents seemed to have it all — community pools, clubhouses, fitness centers and more — within a few steps of their homes. Covid-19 has changed all that.

Living under these restrictions has wreaked havoc on our need to congregate. Kids are home from school and away from their classmates. Most of their parents are hunkered down, too, and home has become the new classroom.

Steve Powel is president of the master condominium association for the Ocean Club. “I never thought I’d be asked to be a teacher,” he said, referring to his two elementary school children. “At first we followed some pretty standard protocols.” Restaurants, youth and teen centers were closed.

Then gym attendance was limited to three at a time. Finally, everything, including the pools, were shut down. Powel said closing the pools was the most difficult decision.

The story was similar at Key Colony Key Biscayne, the island’s largest condo community. “We have property that abuts the beach,” said association president Louisa Conway, adding that while the beach entrance was chained and locked, someone cut the chain.

Conway described living in a high rise to living on a cruise ship. “And we don’t want to end up like the Diamond Princess. You don’t want to lose any of your neighbors."

“We stepped up cleaning and sanitizing efforts and kept our staff,” she said. “We asked that only one family uses the elevator at a time.” Currently contractual work is prohibited, except for emergencies and repair of essential appliances.

Michelle Estevez manages several condominium properties, including Le Phare, Grand Bay and 100 Sunrise Drive. Currently she is working from home and self-quarantined after being out of the country. “Unfortunately, we really have to be tough,” she said. “We are talking about the possibility of people losing their lives. We’re taking it seriously.”

Life at the smaller Pyramids community is somewhat less complicated, said Mayor Michael Davey. “Our daughter is home and doing OK,” he said. “It’s difficult for kids but at least they have access to online games (as well as classes) and text with their friends.”

Davey called stress the new normal. “We see our neighbors and say hello from a distance and need to keep up the social distancing to flatten the curve.”

All the island’s condo communities have come up with a notification process for when a resident is diagnosed with COVID-19. Privacy is being respected while deliveries, once dropped off in the building lobbies, are left outside the resident’s unit.

“People have a tendency to blame someone else when they get sick,” Conway said. “We’re in this together. Our lives literally depend on the actions and decision-making of our neighbors.”

This isn’t easy for most Americans who are used to personal freedom. “COVID-19 equals conformity,” Conway said.

Fun on the agenda

Despite the trials triggered by this virus, people are finding ways to socialize from a distance.

Conway administers a Facebook page where Key Colony residents can discuss, laugh and argue about anything and everything. “It’s a place for them to let off some steam.” A number of the members are posting from other countries and offer a unique perspective.

One of the buildings at Ocean Club is planning a balcony happy hour.

And a young violinist has been playing outside for residents at several of the complexes.

“Two-and-a-half weeks ago, we ordered 2,500 rolls of toilet paper from an industrial supply house. We started giving a roll of toilet paper for free with every (restaurant) to-go order. We are having fun, considering the circumstances,” Powel said.

And with a stay-at-home order in place until at least May 15, residents will likely see and hear a host of new and creative entertainment opportunities.