Local artist Lynne Libby unveil 2020 collection in November

Key Biscayne artist Lynne Libby will exhibit her 2020 collection at the Northern Trust Bank during the month of November.

Specializing in seascapes, Libby’s pastel paintings received the “Best in Show” award in Key Biscayne and South Miami art festivals, and first in category at Coconut Grove, Beaux Arts, Plantation and Vero Beach.

Her work has received favorable reviews in the Miami Herald, The Orlando Sentinel, The Jacksonville Journal, The Florida Times Union, and Florida Today. The Islander News declared Libby Key Biscayne’s “Favorite Artist” five years in a row.

A signature member of the Pastel Society of America, her creations are in collections in New York, Boston, London, Russia and India.

“I grew up on the Jersey shore and fell in love with the ocean,” Libby said, explaining why she focuses on the sea and sky in her works. “It was beautiful. The sea and sky never stood still. It changed every minute. And now my 29 years on the Key are a natural continuation of that experience.”

The Key Biscayne Northern Trust branch is located at 328 Crandon Blvd.