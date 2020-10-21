Ana Tootle, who owns Feel Good Foods, has been selected to be part of designer Tori Burch’s #EmbraceAmbition project, and area residents participate in the fun on Thursday.

Burch’s project collaborates with women-owned businesses that also make an impact in their community. Once selected, Burch holds an event and donates 20% of the proceeds from sales during the event to the selected company and their community partner.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. a special shopping event will be held at the Tori Burch Miami Design District store, 20% of the proceeds will go to Feeding South Florida, Tootle’s community partner.

“I feel honored to have been selected,” said Tootle, adding that she is proud of her company’s record helping the local food bank -- donating $1 for every loaf of the company’s signature homemade pumpkin bread sold. “With each $1 we donate, Feeding South Florida provides up to nine meals for local communities in need.”

Tootle said that help like that offered by Tori Burch goes a long way, “Especially now, during Covid. People who did not normally tap into the food banks like bartenders etc., are having to do so more than ever.”

To participate, visit the Tori Burch store in the MIami Design District, at 70 NE 40th St, Miami, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. You can reach them at (305) 573-6024.

"The #EmbraceAmbition occurs after the story closes so enjoy a private shopping event for a great cause," Tootle said.