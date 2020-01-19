Nice shot taken at Crandon Golf Course by Rita Craft while she was playing last week.

Noticing how calm everything was while she waited for someone ahead of her to tee off, Rita decided to take the shot. She said she loves how the trees reflect on the water.

On a side note, Rita sent this photo to her kids for their enjoyment. Her son’s comment reflects (pun intended) his sense of humor: “I didn’t know the trees were so thoughtful… I wonder what they reflect upon after a long year of swaying in the breeze?”

Thanks for sharing and making us smile Rita.

