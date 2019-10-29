Local picture of the Week

10-24 Islander Photo of the week
Tatyana Chiocchetti,

Fantastic photo taken by Tatyana Chiocchetti, Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce as she drove around on a recent evening. Tatyana described the photo as “Key Biscayne early evening rainbow magic; Mother nature at its finest.”

The photo elicited some WOW type comments on Instagram, like “Astonishing picture,” “Lovely” and our favorite -- “Are you kidding me? Wow! Cover photo.

Thanks for submitting Tatyana.

If you are interested in having hte Islander News feature your photo, you can send it direct to Editor@islandernews.com or post onto Instagram with the hashtag #isladerphotooftheweek

