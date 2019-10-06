Happy Key Rats and BFFs since birth!

Adrian Hosford and Ferdinand Rusch

Key Rats and BFFs since birth enjoy a pool day at the Community Center. On the left is Adrian Hosford, on the right is his best friend Ferdinand Rusch.

Adrian and Ferdinand photo at KBYC eating ice cream when they were younger.

The photo was submitted by Elizabeth Costa de Rusch. Elizabeth, Ferdinand’s Mom, explains that Adrian and Ferdinand they have been friends since birth. She and Adrian’s mom,

Andrea Ruiz-Urquiola (l) and Elizabeth Costa de Rusch

Andrea Ruiz-Urquiola, have been best friends since 1993. Andrea actually grew up in Key Biscayne. Elizabeth also shared some additional photos.

