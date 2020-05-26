Local scientist knows severe weather season requires close attention to detail

If you ask Brian McNoldy about the weather, his reply will likely involve a graphic with a tangle of multi-color lines. That’s because Brian’s job is to gather relevant data points and then plot them on weather maps in a way that is clear and meaningful.

McNoldy is a senior research assistant at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science (RSMAS) on Virginia Key, and for him graphics are the simplest way to convey our weather.

But there also is abundant field work involved with weather research, and McNoldy was part of a “dream team” of scientists, photographers and emergency service personnel that traveled the US hunting down extreme weather systems and events.

“For over a decade we were promoting severe weather science, public awareness and preparedness,” he recalled. “But we wound up running into the first EF5 tornado ever recorded.”

They were in a van loaded with science equipment on the border of Oklahoma and Kansas. Conditions were optimal for severe weather development. “CAPE was 4500 J/KG with deep sheer and high storm-relative helicity,” he conveys smoothly in scientific jargon. What it means is: Buckle up your seatbelt. The team waited all afternoon, but nothing happened. Not unusual. Even a non-scientist knows that weather can be fickle.

As the sun was setting, they headed back into town to try for some photos of lightning, trying to salvage something for their daylong effort. “We got suckered in by what we thought was a golden opportunity after a disappointing day,” he recalled.

“The storm was heading toward us and we were heading toward it and things got ugly real quick.”

They could see nothing but rain, and tree limbs flying across the road. The van seemed as though it could roll over at any moment. The team later learned that they were uncomfortably close to a 1.6-mile-wide monster tornado -- so big that it filled their field of view. “If you get too close then you can’t see anything.”

They arrived in nearby Greensburg KS and found that the town had been literally flattened. After receiving authorization from local authorities, they began assisting with triage and rescue.

“The scene was surreal and we were immediately put into service,” McNoldy said. “Years of training had paid off. The first rule is to find the guy in charge and ask if you can help and do exactly as you are told.”

McNoldy became interested in science and weather in 1985. “I was in 4th grade and I lived in southeast Pennsylvania. Hurricane Gloria was a big deal. It stayed offshore, but the wind field was really big and I thought ‘this is really cool.’ ”

Today, he is more interested in long term trends. He studies if tropical cyclones are getting stronger or weaker, and if the climate is getting hotter or cooler.

“Usually, records are measured in the 1/10th of a degree. The differences are so slight,” he said. “The first four months of 2020 was on average the hottest by quite a big margin. April was the hottest by 1.5 degrees. So far this year we have had three 95+ degree days. The previous record was one.”

The trend over many years is undoubtedly getting warmer and McNoldy said two components are at play. One is climate change, and the other is the “urban heat island” effect. Explaining, he said that if an urban area has lots of roads and concrete buildings, they are storing heat and making it warmer.

Also, there is a general warming of the oceans: Western Atlantic, and the Gulf of Mexico. He doesn’t know definitively why it has been hotter this year, but it is impacting the region -- not just Florida but most of the Southeast.

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center's outlook for the next one and three months calls for good odds of the above-average temperatures continuing.

For young people interested in science, McNoldy suggests reaining curious and asking questions. “Don’t be intimidated. The people that are in the field enjoy hearing from students who are interested in science.”

For more about McNoldy and his work at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospherics, check his website