Fourth of July on Key Biscayne. For the last 60 years, a special day.

But in 2020, with no parade or festivities, we asked seven island residents about their plans with the parade, Village Green picnic and fireworks cancelled.

Martin and Thor Hernandez.

“We are going boating.”

Federico Padovan with grandson Mickey Hubbard, working on assembling his float.

“I’m disappointed my 40 year run of participation on the parade will take a break in 2020. Hope some can still see my Patriotic work”.

Jane Morris, KBCF.

“July 4th is my favorite holiday and I will be wearing a red, white and blue t-shirt, going to a picnic and celebrating with friends”

Tim Gamwell, posing with his popular tree stump garden sculpture.

“With no parade to watch, I will be working in the garden.”

Nelson and Ota Zambrano, owners of the Donut Gallery.

“Definitely an afternoon barbecue with friends.”

Susie Hoyo.

“We usually have our three kids and their families over for a backyard cookout and with four grandchildren you never know what to expect”

Francoise Dreuil-Wynne

“Always delighted to assist the parade committee and disappointed we will be unable to bring another 4th of July Celebration to the island.”