Sonia Elias Reyes captures a rare photo of an elusive Key Biscayne sojourner.

Momma Loggerhead is seen at approximately 6am on a recent morning heading back to sea after laying her eggs and burying them on the beach. The phenomenon usually happens late at night so it is atypical for her to be departing at dawn.

For more information on what to do if you spot a stranded sea turtle along with tips on how to support or participate in related programs contact the Miami-Dade County Sea Turtle Conservation Program at 305.666.5885 or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at 1.888.404.3922.

Photo Courtesy Loggerhead@SoniaEliasReyes