‘Love by the Moon’ party raises over $35,000

‘Love by the Moon’ party for Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park raises over $35,000

If you attended the magical “Love by the Moon” party at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park you undoubtedly were impressed by the spectacle of it all.

Equally as impressive as the event itself, organizers served their 600 guests food and beverages without using any single-use plastic. This was a point of pride to Manny Rionda, founder of the Fill-a-Bag project and member of the Friends of Cape Florida organization, which put on the event as one of several fundraising efforts for park improvements.

The fundraising efforts are not lost on Art Yerian, Bill Baggs park manager, who said he considers himself -- and the park -- lucky to have a very active “Friends Board.”

The Islander News recently toured the park with Yerian to learn firsthand how money raised by the “Friends” is used. We drove around in a four-seater vehicle that’s part of the fleet used by park rangers. Yerian proudly boasts that these vehicles were purchased with the funds from last year’s Full Moon event.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park is a natural treasure visited and enjoyed by many island residents. A lot of work goes on behind the scenes to make the park run smoothly, Yerian said, noting that his team consists of 17 employees and 12 rangers, responsible for oversight of the 500+ acres of parkland -- including 1.5 miles of beach, five fishing stations, nature trails and a heliport area.

Yerian says that he stretches his state budget as best he can, but the fundraising efforts by the Friends of Cape Florida is invaluable.

Yerian has made several improvements since he took over the reins in 2015. For example, he noticed that disabled or elderly visitors often couldn’t climb the 109 steps to the top of the Cape Florida Lighthouse and were asked to step aside.

Yerian installed cameras on top of the lighthouse and two large screen TVs at the base. This way, all visitors can see the incredible view, in real time.

Another project involved clearing a path on the west side of the island, creating an emergency exit if the main roads are congested.

The funds from this year’s “Love under The Moon” fundraiser event will be used to repair the lighthouse keeper’s house, replacing old windows with new, impact-resistant windows, and replacing rotten wood.

Yerian said the women on the event planning committee worked hard for months to ensure the event was a rousing success. They included co-chairs Theodora Long and Nancy Davis, Jamie Tompkins, Leslie Melwani, Maite Thorton, Maria Parra Loughlin, Sandra Silva, Vanessa Sanz de Acedo, Jen Carmody, Arlette Duenas, Jessi Tamayo and Mia Kerns.