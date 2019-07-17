Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, part of the HSF Affiliates LLC family of real estate brokerage franchise networks, announced that South Florida luxury real estate leader EWM Realty International has joined its network operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.

The 55-year-old, full-service brokerage is led by CEO Ron Shuffield. It has been a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc. since 2003 – the country’s largest residential real estate company for transactions and parent to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is among America’s fastest-growing real estate brokerage networks with nearly 50,000 agents and 1,500 offices joining the network in less than six years, including global network members in Berlin, Germany; London, England; Milan, Italy; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

EWM Realty gains access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “Forever Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training and ongoing education and the exclusive luxury collection marketing program for premier listings.

