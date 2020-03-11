Police to buy 40 AR-15 rifles for quick, powerful response to potential crisis events

Key Biscayne Village police soon will have major firepower to counteract school shooters as the Village Council on Monday approved the purchase of 40 AR-15 rifles -- one for each qualifying sworn officers, with four spares – with about $64,000 in drug forfeiture funds.

The need for the assault rifles came as a result of a dramatic shift in police tactics and responsibilities resulting from the 2018 tragedy that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL.

“It requires that officers arriving at a scene to enter the facility (to stop the shooter) whether or not they have backup. The (rifles) will better equip the officers to be able to address these kinds of potential tragedies,’’ said Village Manager Andrea Agha.

Vice Mayor Brett Moss asked if the rifles could be kept at police headquarters and assigned to officers, possibly reducing the total number of weapons needed.

“I just want to be clear to the taxpayers that this is very much needed at the amount of guns we’re purchasing for the price we are paying for it, versus less that could maybe work the same,’’ he said.

By way of background on the tactic change, Chief Charles Press referred to the police response for the Columbine shooting about 20 years ago. The procedures for a response then was to secure a perimeter and wait for the experts -- the SWAT teams -- to arrive.

“They waited and many people died that day,’’ Press said.

There were armed and ready police officers outside that school, but none went in until SWAT arrived, he said. That strategy has had to change, out of necessity.

Press recently attended U.S. Secret Service training on targeted school violence at which statistics from 2008-2017 showed there were 41 attacks against schools. In most cases, the shooters used guns and in many had multiple weapons and extra ammunition. Eighty-three percent of the attacks lasted five minutes or less.

Having to go to the station to get a rifle “eliminates the probability of a quick and necessary response,’’ Press said.

The officers who pass certification will secure their weapons in their trunks when on duty and take them home, placing them in a safe at home. During extended time off or training, the rifles will be safely housed at the police headquarters, he said.

“I’m asking you to allow our officers to do their jobs. Our officers may one day have that worst day of their life, just like those cops at Parkland and Columbine and Pulse nightclub. I don’t feel comfortable not having the tools to do that job” with any available officer, off duty or on, he said.

Council member Katie Petros questioned the security of housing the weapons in the home. “It seems almost more risky that they have to take them home with them and keep it in their house,’’ she said.

Press explained that officers are trained in home gun safety and storage. Because of the policy change, all officers are obligated to respond to calls like school shootings anywhere in Miami Dade County and need to be armed and ready at a moment’s notice to protect Key Biscayne and its school children.

“We’re never off duty—not to respond to something like this,’’ Press said.

Council decides to address mayor’s criticism of manager at strategic meeting

It was noteworthy that the tone of Monday’s four-hour council meeting was more cordial than the previous meeting at which Mayor Mike Davey questioned Village Manager Andrea Agha’s role in delays carrying out the direction of the council.

Davey had questioned village staff efficiency and communication, asking whether “our bureaucracy is growing at the expense of the original vision of Key Biscayne.” This had angered some council members due to the abrupt nature of the presentation.

On Monday, Davey explained that his intention – which he admitted became somewhat derailed in the heat of the moment -- was to have a general discussion among council about direction and philosophy going forward.

The council decided they will discuss Davey’s concerns in a setting that council member Luis Laredo described as more appropriate: council’s Strategic Planning Retreat, to be held from 8:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15 at the Rusty Pelican.

The retreat will be recorded for replay on the village website.