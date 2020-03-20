Marinas are allowed to be open. Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said via Tweeter late yesterday that "Marinas and boat ramps will remain open from 7 a.m. to sunset."

The executive order issued by Mayor Gimenez closing all both municipal and privately owned parks, beaches and recreational did not include marinas such as Rickenbacker Marina and or boat ramps such as Crandon Park.

As this is a fluid situation, the County suggests you call ahead to make sure the marina is open and you are advised to take precautions and exercise social distancing. You are also encouraged to stay home as much as possible and not engage in activities that could aid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The order also allows gas stations such as the Shell and Mobil stations on Harbor and Crandon to remain open. Auto supply and repair facilities are also allowed to be open.