Marjory Stoneman Douglas Festival coming to the Nature Center this weekend for the first time.

The 16th annual Marjory Stoneman Douglas History and Heritage Festival is Friday through Sunday at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, located in Crandon Park at the North Beach entrance.

For 15 years, the event was held at the Museum of the Everglades in Everglades City.

“Fifteen years ago, the Everglades museum started the festival, and the woman who organized that for years has retired and the museum … called us about a month ago and said they’d like to give us the festival,” said Theodora Long, executive director of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center.

“We took on the challenge. So this year, it will be a little small because we only had a month to pull it together. We have a whole year to think about how we’ll do next year. I think it’s a very nice lineup.”

At 5 p.m. Friday, a “Marjory Manhattan” cocktail event will kick off the festival.

On Saturday, events are as follows: 1 p.m., Houston Cypress, Festival Blessing; 2 p.m., Matt Stock, Everglades Photography; 3 p.m., Tony Pernas, National Park Service; and at 4 p.m., Cesar Becerra, MSD and Yale.

On Sunday, events begin at 1 p.m. with “Marjory’s Dress Up Tea Party” with Barbara Hedges, followed by “Share Your Marjory Story and Memory” at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m., is the “Gary Bremen and Grant Livingston Storytelling and Music.”

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to environmental education and the encouragement of greater citizen participation in the protection of “our natural environment,” according to its website.

Douglas, who was an author, journalist and environmental activist, lived to be 108 years old – she died in 1998. She formed the nature center when she was 95 years old, “wanting children to come and learn what is in their own backyard,” said Long.

In an open letter – and as printed on the nature center’s website – Long stated:

“In 1969, the Nature Center, housed in a hot dog stand, began as a summer camp for students in Crandon Park. Two years later, it became one of the first hands-on environmental Dade County School programs. In 1985, after moving from various hot dog stands around the park, Marjory Stoneman Douglas went before the Dade County school board and declared the Nature Center needed a building of its own."

“At the young age of 95, Marjory scored a portable classroom building and planted the idea for a community facility in Crandon Park. In 1991, the State of Florida Department of Education awarded the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center $1.8 million to be matched for the construction of her beloved Nature Center in Crandon Park.”

“She was the defender of the program every time they wanted to cut funding,” Long said.