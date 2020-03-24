As promised by Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez during a recent video address, a new COVID19 testing site will open Wednesday, March 25, at Marlins Park.

The site will operate by appointment only and serve exclusively county residents, Ages 65 and over who are experiencing symptoms associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus. This is a drive-through site.

Residents should call (305) 499-8767 to request an appointment.

The site is a result of a partnership of the State of Florida, Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami, Jackson Health System, University of Miami Health System and the Miami Marlins.