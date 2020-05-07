There’s no masking the youthful leadership that produces powerful poster messages

Victoria Zang wanted to do something to impact her community, involve teens and help spread safety awareness amid COVID-19.

So the MAST Academy 10th grader generated the idea of starting a contest to help persuade teens to wear face masks.

Inspired by a campaign of the United Nations and the World Health Organization, which asked people globally to create awareness using images to inform their communities, Zang asked Key Biscayne-area teenagers to create a poster with an inspiring message and a drawing to promote the use of masks.

The 16-year-old said she received about 100 entries. Judges selected:

Amanda Salles from MAST as the winner

from MAST as the winner Runner-up was Amelie Bohtlingk , also a MAST student

, also a MAST student Third place was Jacques Calandriello, a 3rd grade KBCD student in Miss Ferreyros

“One day I walked outside and I realized nobody was wearing masks in my age group,” Zang said. “It was my first time going out after quarantine, and I thought everyone would be wearing masks.

“I brainstormed with my mom about how we can get kids my age to wear masks… You can’t just tell them to do it.”

She understands that teenagers are influenced by other teenagers, and she hopes that once winning posters are distributed throughout the village more teenagers will be encouraged to wear masks.

Zang said she has the Village’s support to hang posters, and she plans to call individual condominiums to ask permission to post in their buildings.

“How are kids my age going to wear a mask if nobody tells them to wear a mask?” she said.

The contest winner, Salles, a 16-year-old sophomore, said she hopes teenagers remember to wear masks, and to “have faith in Earth, Mother Earth, and to stay together and not break down during all of this. To just kind of hold on (and know) that it’s all going to be OK in the end.”

Art allows Salles to express herself, and she knew the project would help spread a positive message throughout the village. She also knew it would help Zang and “be a good message for the community.”

All the designs are displayed in a special gallery in the Youth Lead Change website.

The top winners were selected by the Islander News, Youth Lead Change and Zang. The first-place winner receives a $100 check from the Islander News, and the runner-up, a gift card from a local restaurant.

Patricia Woodson, a former member of the Key Biscayne Village Council, is the founder of Youth Lead Change, a youth empowerment initiative supported by the Village and administered with help from the Key Biscayne Community Foundation.

She said Zang’s project has tapped into a vein of compassion and sense of community connection.

“In isolation and separation, we are feeling each other even more acutely,” said Woodson, who also serves as director of advancement for Florida Outward Bound. “The whole pandemic is just shining a spotlight on how interconnected we are and how our choices are impacting other people to the point of life or death.

“Victoria’s timing is just impeccable. This whole project is giving a voice to young people in our community as leaders,” she added. “Victoria is just an incredible shining example of young people and the inspiration of their leadership.”

The drawings, paintings and graphics created for the contest are especially inspiring because they are designed by young people, Woodson said:

“And that’s visually communicated. The authenticity, the fact that these are our kids speaking to us directly, that’s really powerful.

“I think young people have more power than they know. We say that young people are the future, but they are very much the power in the presence. They are the influencers and driving force in our culture. We need them desperately.”

The top two designs will be printed in a flier / poster which will be distributed throughout the island and be available starting next Tuesday, May 12. It will also be inserted into the May 14 issue of the Islander News. If you would like to receive fliers to display, please email info@islandernews.com

#masksforchange