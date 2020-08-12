A massive fish kill that occurred between Monday and Tuesday in Biscayne Bay is being investigated by The Miami WaterKeeper organization, along with state and county officials, environmental agencies and organizations.

The kill occurred between the Venetian Way and Julia Tuttle bridges, the south artery to Miami Beach. So far, no dead fish have been reported in Key Biscayne, Crandon or Bill Baggs beaches.

Pictures sent to Islander News by Key Biscayne resident Julian Moise, show thousands of dead fish offshore in Morning Side Park and Legions Park in Miami. "The fish kill is horrific," said local Sandy Moise. "It really affected my son Julian, but he wanted to document it".

Kelly Cox, general counsel for Miami WaterKeeper, told the Islander News that there could be several contributing factors -- such as large amounts of algae and nutrient pollution, which is a serious effect on living conditions at sea.

“We were notified by Miami-Dade County that there was a very high-water temperature, around 90 degrees Fahrenheit and also very low dissolved oxygen levels in the water.”

Cox added that “low dissolved oxygen levels are a pretty common cause of fish kill, especially in the summer when water is really warm and possibly polluted.”

“We are still investigating. We do not know exactly the cause of this, what has caused this yet. Kelly said “it is possible this was an algae bloom event, but that has not been confirmed yet.”

“We do know that the large amount of algae bloom can lead to oxygen depletion and that these large algae blooms occur when you have a large amount of nutrients in the water.”

Cox added that according to Miami WaterKepper studies, government agencies and environmental organizations agree that Biscayne Bay is at a point that it cannot absorb more nutrients. “When dirty rainwater runoff, pet waste, fertilizer runoff and other forms of pollution enter the water, they can promote algae blooms, which then suck up all the oxygen,” she said.

“Scientists have been warning that Biscayne Bay is at a tipping point for nutrient pollution for years.”

“I believe that this fact also highlights the importance of confronting between all parties and with the involvement of citizens the great problem that all of Biscayne Bay has today with the great eruption of algae.”

Miami-Dade inspectors believe the water has become so hot from the high temperatures these days that there isn’t enough oxygen for marine life to survive, according to Tere Florin, a spokeswoman for the county's Department of Environmental Resources Management (DERM).

“While we cannot be absolutely certain at this point, it appears that very high temperatures and very low levels of dissolved oxygen in shallow water ... are likely to contribute or drive the situation,” Florin said, as quoted by the Miami New Times. “This is because the hotter the water, the less oxygen is available.”

FWC’s Fish Kill Hotline received reports of a fish kill in Biscayne Bay. "Our researchers currently do not know the cause of the multi-species kill; they suspect low dissolved oxygen. We are working with the Miami Waterkeeper’s team to collect water samples to learn more", said Carol Lyn Parrish, Public Information Director for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

"Low dissolved oxygen often occurs after heavy rainfall causing additional runoff and stirring up sediments which "cuts off the oxygen supply to the fish,'' she said.

Ongoing investigations could yield results next week, officials said.