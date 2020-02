The school will once again offer its Boat Show Parking fundraiser, with 100% of the proceeds going to support MAST students and faculty.

They offer parking at the school, which is the closest parking to the Boat Show event, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 14, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 15-17. The cost is $40 a day.

Tutto Pizza & Pasta and Winn-Dixie have pledged to provide meals for volunteers, but the school is seeking additional donations.

Contact sammatarocristinaa@gmail.com for information.