MAST, Coral Gables win recognition for innovative programs, community partnerships

As Key Biscayne students inch closer to starting school, two campuses have already scored high grades.

Coral Gables Senior High School and MAST Academy are both Miami Dade County PTA/PTSA Florida PTA award winners for addressing issues such as sex trafficking, and for being “green champions.”

Coral Gables was a winner in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award, as well as in the Safety Award category.

The MAST Academy PTSA was a winner in the Friends of the Environment Award category. The school received recognition for “Going for the Green!” with a goal to be the first zero net energy and zero waste school in Florida by 2022 and align the STEM curriculum, environmental stewardship themes and school operations to reduce environmental impacts, creating a healthier, cleaner and greener school.

It also received recognition for its PTSA Sustainability Committee for collaboration with Frost Science, the University of Miami and the Key Biscayne Community Foundation to support programs at the Green Apple Certified school. Green Champions oversee a recycling program, an organic garden, a bike-to-school program, a mangrove eco-art project and more, according to the Florida PTA, which stated “these activities have created a culture of environmental stewardship.”

The school’s PTSA newsletter and Green Champions “WhatsApp Chat” also received recognition.

Coral Gables was recognized by the Florida PTA for its PTSA responsiveness to the needs of a diverse population of students from socio-economics, to language, to learning abilities. Programs support all students including those in need of uniforms, resources for immigration issues, those in foster care, and more.

This year, Coral Gables expanded the College and Career Fair to include a day for International Colleges and Universities to share opportunities with interested students, especially those whose first language is not English.

For its Safety Award, the Key Biscayne high school was recognized for its PTSA showing focus on safety by seeking grants and inviting guest speakers to discuss issues including: suicide risk factors and warning signs; and firearm violence and the health of their community.

Coral Gables Senior High PTSA also distributed newsletters addressing sex trafficking to help educate the students of the danger. They reinforced these issues and resources in social media throughout the year.