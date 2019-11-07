Dear Fellow Key Biscayne Residents,

Today we are all filled with great sadness over the loss of one of our own neighbors, Paula Curra de Raffetti, who was the victim of a terrible accident on the Rickenbacker Causeway this past weekend. In the midst of this despair, I am encouraged to see our community pulling together to support this family and keep them in our thoughts during this difficult time.

This tragic accident occurred as a result of a person allegedly driving under the heavy influence of alcohol. Due to the extreme nature of the accident, it created a complex accident scene that impacted both sides of the causeway and generated hours of traffic delays while it was being investigated. Nothing is more important to me personally, nor to all of the dedicated government staff, police and fire and rescue teams, than the safety of our villagers. Please know that we are working closely and tirelessly with the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County officials to find solutions to minimize the risk of these kinds of accidents taking place, and in the unfortunate event that they do occur, to have a protocol in place to better mitigate any such crises in the future. We will continue to update residents with any developments.

Life is fragile, and in a moment, things can change dramatically. Let us all learn from this and make a community-wide conscious effort to be more careful and to take more precautions to look out for our loved ones and neighbors when driving on our roads.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Raffetti family in these terrible times.

Sincerely,

Mike Davey