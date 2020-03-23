In his daily video address to Key Biscayne, Mayor Mike Davey asked residents for patience as the village works through implementation of the emergency ordered issued Sunday night, restricting non-resident travel into the island.

The checkpoint set up Monday morning caused “traffic congestion and delays.” There were reports of waits upwards of an hour to enter the village, frustrating many. “I am still trying to get back to KB, the traffic is terrible. Almost 2h and still stuck. There are a lots of food trucks trying to get in.” Bruno Junqueira said via Tweeter.

The frustration spread to Facebook, where Alex Cobo posted “I hope they dont choke the Key to the point where our much needed food, supplies and essential services are affected like they are being affected today. Not fair to those who have duties outside the Key and to those that keep essential services for KB running.”

Reached by Islander News, Davey said he understood the frustrations. “We are working on it now. Today did not go well, I get it.”

In his afternoon message, the Mayor said, “At this time, a police presence, but not a checkpoint, will remain at the entrance to the Village, and signage will be placed to specify that travel restrictions are in place. We strongly encourage all residents and businesses to make every effort to restrict the need for off-island individuals to travel to and from the island.”

Davey went on to say “We will be carefully evaluating the list of essential services to clarify which off-island services and employees will continue to be allowed on-island.”

He said "every person that comes on the key raises the possibility of spreading COVIDT19" and closed by recognizing the “commitment of those who are staying home”