During the day, the number of confirmed cases in the State of Florida jumped to 5,704 as 231 more positive cases were reported.

In Miami-Dade County, the total number of confirmed cases is up to 1,701 after 69 more cases were added. This included two new cases in Key Biscayne; the island now with 20 confirmed COVID19 cases.

The Village announced that Mayor Davey has called a virtual Special Council Meeting to discuss COVID-19 emergencies. Notice and instructions to participate in the virtual meeting will be posted on both the Village website and bulletin boards. The meeting is set for Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 6 p.m.

The Village also said it is exploring activating Meals on Wheels on the Key to help home-bound Seniors.

As promised in the morning, State of Florida Ron DeSantis signed executive order #20-89 to “restrict public access to businesses and facilities deemed non-essential”

In a related development, the City of Miami, which has close to 1,000 CVID19 cases (931) continued to enforce restrictions to slow the spread of the virus, announcing the suspension of all building inspections for projects at existing properties. Inspections will continue for new construction projects and existing construction projects that are currently unoccupied.

The City also suspended Business Tax Receipt (BTR) and Certificate of Use (CU) processes for new businesses.