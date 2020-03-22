After late Friday issuing an order prohibiting “rafting” - rafting boats together for partying at sea or on Biscayne Bay – Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, late Saturday, amended the order, saying via Twitter, “I’ve now ordered the closure of all boat ramps and marinas, as we continue to take measures to fight the spread of #COVID19.”

The order excludes commercial fishermen who provide food for restaurants and markets.

This after many pictures and videos, such as this one sent to Islander News, via Facebook, by Sylvia Figeroa, showing large groups of people “rafting” off the Bear Cut Bridge yesterday afternoon, were circulated on social media.

In a statement, Gimenez said “I’m disappointed to see photos and videos on social media of boats close together and large groups of people congregating." He called the distribution of a flier / invitation to a “sandbar party” Saturday “truly disheartening, but mostly worrisome.” He asked for “personal responsibility.”

The County’s statement advised that Miami-Dade Police Department “will be out on the waters, ramping up enforcement of my “no rafting up” order."

COVID-19 is the name of the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization. It is a respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, coughing, sore throat and shortness of breath. The virus can spread from person to person, but good hygiene can prevent infection