Overnight, via Tweeter, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said he will be issuing what he called "a comprehensive executive order that, among other things, will restrict or close non-essential retail, private educational facilities, casinos and other recreational and entertainment activities."

Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey, also via Tweeter, said "Very happy to report that Miami-Dade County has closed Crandon Park beaches until further notice"

Mayor Gimenez tweeted "details will be included in the executive order to be issued effective Thursday evening."

These actions are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which now has the number of positive cases in Miami-Dade County at 77, with that number likely to grow when the Heath Department updates the data later this morning.

