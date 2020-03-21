In his Saturday video briefing to island residents, Key Biscayne Mayor Michael Davey said Village leadership continues to abide by County and State actions, stating that in many cases “our actions have anticipated the actions of those entities.”

He implored island residents to continue to practice the CDC safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In response to rumors of residents testing positive, Mayor Davey said the Health Department only reports data by County – see latest statistics for Miami-Dade County.

To those who might have tested positive, Davey asked them to self-isolated, do not go in public and risk infecting others. He implored Key Biscayners to act with “passion and sympathy” and help one another. If you are quarantined, neighbors should “pitch in to help.”