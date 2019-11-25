Mayor Mike Davey’s State of the Village message

Dear Fellow Key Biscayne Residents,

I would like to invite you all to attend our annual State of the Village address at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 in the Community Center. I will be giving an overview of the state of our village and address the challenges we face, and the priorities we are focusing on, as we move forward. In addition to this, we will be reinstating the tradition of acknowledging all volunteers who work on our boards, committees, task forces, and in other capacities.

This past year has been a challenging one. At the top of our list of concerns are beach water quality and making our island resilient and sustainable. We are working hard to find solutions for our beaches, as well as to prepare our island for the future. These preparations include seeking a full time Chief Resilience Officer who will focus on the infrastructure improvements needed to improve our community. Additionally, we are working with Miami-Dade County, the University of Miami and the Army Corps of Engineers to improve the quality of our beaches.

The Rickenbacker Causeway, the setting for tragic accidents and controversial events affecting traffic, is another major concern. We are dedicated to working with Miami Dade County and the City of Miami to create a plan that works for all stakeholders, allowing us better unfettered access to our homes, on a roadway and bridges that are improved and provide a much better level of service.

There is much to do in our Village. We need to continue to protect our island paradise, working together to update our infrastructure as necessary, protecting and improving our way of life and our investments. This will take a Village – all of us, participating, being engaged citizens and good neighbors, being kind to one another. I know this is possible because of the quality of the people who make up our Village, because of the dedication of our staff and volunteers and their concerted efforts to work for the betterment of our Island.

I look forward to seeing you all at the Community Center on Thursday, Dec. 5 to further discuss the State of our Village.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Sincerely,

Mike Davey

Mayor of the Village of Key Biscayne