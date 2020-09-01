Memorial service scheduled for Dick McGill

A special celebration of life service will be held for Richard “Dick” McGill, a retired General Motors executive, longtime Key Biscayne resident with his wife Liliane, and a Rotarian extraordinaire, at 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at St. Agnes Catholic Church.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, St Agnes can only accommodate 130 attendees. Masks will be required by all who attend, with strict social distancing. If you wish to attend, please RSVP either here or by email to robertbrookes@yahoo.com.

Please plan to arrive half-hour before the service for ease of seating.

As per McGill’s wishes, Gregorian Music, Latin Chants and Bag Pipe will be part of the celebration of life.

For those who can’t attend, you may access the service by visiting www.stakb.org and looking for the live services button. The mass will be broadcast on St. Agnes’ access page.

In lieu of flowers, McGill asked that donations be made in his memory to the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne Foundation. Please contact Bob Brookes for details at the foundation’s email: rckbfinfo@yahoo.com

Internment immediately following service at St Christopher ‘s by thé Sea.

