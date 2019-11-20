Miami AIA recognizes MOSS Group’s sustainable library design

The firm owned by Key Biscayne Vice Mayor Brett Moss, MOSS Architecture & Design Group, has been recognized by the Miami chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) for its conceptual design for the Helsinki Central Library that features sustainable strategies and a bold contemporary design.

The concept for the library, according to a company press release, “pays ode to Finland’s natural environment.”

Sustainable design systems were used to harness natural resources and increase the building’s self-sufficiency, the company reported. They include wind turbines, solar panels and a concave roof design to collect rainwater for reuse.These systems generate and conserve enough renewable energy for the library to function independent of the main electrical grid, and also reduce its reliance on water from the city.

The Grand Atrium, inspired by the spatial condition known as a glacial crevasse, is the library’s defining indoor design feature. Crevasses are formed due to glacial movement and are typically extremely narrow and deep cracks in the ice. The library’s atrium replicates this phenomenon.

The AIA Miami Design Awards are intended to encourage excellence in architecture, elevate public consciousness of good design, and recognize architects whose work enriches the environment.

“Sustainable design is a key strategy applied to select commercial and residential projects by (the company),” said Breett Moss, founder and managing principal at the firm. “The strategy forms part of our ethos and highlights our commitment to designing and building structures which positively shape our community.”

