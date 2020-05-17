Versión en español

Miami Dade authorities are preparing to bring Miami International Airport into full operation as soon as possible, director Lester Sola said in a communication.

The Miami airport was seriously impacted by the coronavirus, and like many air terminals in the world, it currently operating with fewer workers and passengers.

Sola said the plans and strategies are ready to ensure the 45 million travelers who use Miami International Airport annually return as soon as possible.

Regarding the provisions the airport will use to combat the coronavirus, Sola said “signage has been put up throughout the airport to inform passengers to maintain a social distance of six feet or two meters to protect themselves and people who work here.” Likewise, sectors with disinfectants will be installed throughout the terminal so that travelers can keep their hands clean.

One aspect of the “new reality” will be a much longer time through security lines and the check-in boarding process, he said. “Things will be very different when air operations are 100% resumed due to new and very strict social distancing and disinfection measures,” said the airport director. “It will take more time for the passenger to check in the security area.