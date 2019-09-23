Fundraiser offers chance to help build bridges for Miami area youth

When Miami youth are stuck in unruly circumstances, Miami Bridge Youth and Family Services offers a safe haven for those seeking help.

The nonprofit offers 24-hour shelter for youth ages 6-17, providing essentials like food and shelter, but also enhancing the minds of their charges through education, physical enrichment and life skills.

Miami Bridge Youth and Family Services has existed for more than 30 years, supported along the way by contributions from philanthropically minded citizens. To this end, the organization will hold its Third Annual fundraising luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Ritz Carlton Coconut Grove. The theme: “Our love that builds bridges where there are none."

Admission to the event is $125, and all proceeds will benefit the children, said Nicole Cardenas, the administrative assistant for Miami Bridge

"We help youth that are having trouble with homelessness, human trafficking, truant youth as well as youth who are in the foster care system and need emergency placement," said Cardenas. "So all of those funds go directly to our kids. If it's not clothing, it's shelter, it's taking them out for activities that have life skills that can help them."

Featured guests at the luncheon include: Malik Williams, from VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Miami” show; Larron Livingston, Channel 10 news reporter; and Brent Love, a Miami songwriter and music producer. There will be entertainment and a fashion show.

"With each luncheon the event just gets bigger, and more support and more attendees," said Cardenas.

Judy Reinach, long time Key Biscayne resident and a member of the luncheon planning committee, has long been associated with Miami Bridge, realizing early on the value of sharing love and uplifting the youth.

Reinach said that about a decade ago she suggested to friends that they donate to charities instead of exchanging Christmas gifts. Someone suggested Miami Bridge.

"I am not asking them for me, I am asking for people that need it, that can't go and ask for themselves," says Reinach, adding that people attending the luncheon will also be able to meet with the youth served by the organization.