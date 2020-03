Today, sick crewmembers from two Costa Cruise Cruises ships stationed 3-miles off the coast were transfer by the U.S. Coast Guard with assistance from the Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue department.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said the sick crew-members from the Costa Magica and the Costa Fabulosa were taken to three hospitals within the county; Jackson Memorial, Baptist and University of Miami. Gimenez said the well-being of health care workers was not compromised.