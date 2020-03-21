Miami-Dade Mayor Gimenez issues order disallowing “rafting” for partying on Biscayne Bay

Saying the “situation likely will get worse before it gets better” Miami-Dade County Mayor took some additional measures to limit large gatherings of people. The measures were delivered via the Mayor’s daily video message.

As reported last night, the Mayor closed all hotels, motels and is disallowing short-term rentals in the County. There are some exceptions, mainly for guests who “have no place to go” specifically citing first respondents, victims of domestic violence and stranded visitors who cannot return home. Hotels kitchens can stay open for takeout and delivery only.

On the island, restaurants at the Ritz are open for takeout orders. Breakfast may be ordered from Key Pantry, lunch from Cantina Beach and dinner from Lightkeepers. You may place your order by calling 305-365-4155. The Ritz will provide complimentary valet parking for up to 45 minutes so residents can pick-up their orders.

While saying that boat owners can go on the water to enjoy “this beautiful Saturday” while avoiding large groups and practice social distancing on the boat, the Mayor specifically prohibited the practice of rafting - rafting boats together for partying at sea or on Biscayne Bay. Boats are not allowed to huddle with other boats, except to provide emergency assistance.

In order to coincide with Governor DeSantis executive order 20-71, The Mayor amended his earlier executive order regarding liquor stores and gun shops, which are now allowed to remain open across the state.