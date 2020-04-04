The number of “Key Biscayne” residents testing positive remains at 39, however in the 5 p.m. update, the Health Department reported 40 cases for zip code 33149.

COVID19 positive cases by the numbers as of this evening:

State of Florida – 11,545 – 195 deaths

Miami-Dade County – 3,890 – 31 deaths

Broward County – 1,765 – 32 deaths

Miami- 2,291 cases

In his Saturday video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey made reference to the recent Miami Beach ordinance requiring the mandatory use of a mask when in grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants (ordering and/or picking takeout). Davey said that Key Biscayne has not implemented this measure “yet” but recommended the use of a mask when out and about.

“Makes sense. Just because the government hasn’t ordered you to do something, doesn’t mean is not a good idea."

Friday, President Trump announced new CDC guidelines in regards to masks. The new guidelines instructs residents to use cloth masks that are homemade or purchased online.

At the White House press conference Friday, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said people should wear the cloth masks when it’s hard to stay away from others, including grocery stores and pharmacies. Adams clarified that masks do not replace social distancing guidelines.

“It’s critical to emphasize that maintaining six feet of social distancing remains critical,” Adams recommends washing your hands before putting on a mask and avoid touching your face.