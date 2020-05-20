In his Wednesday video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey provided some highlights from Tuesday’s Village Council meeting, commenting that the village simply did not have the authority to open the beaches as they are closed under a County Executive Order.

Davey said the village was suspending the mobile COVID-19 testing being conducted by the Key Biscayne Fire Department. The testing at the drive-through site located on St. Agnes would continue to operate. “Condo pools stay closed, per county order” added Davey.

Wednesday, Florida’s Health Department updated the number of statewide cases, reporting 47,471 cases. That is 527 new cases from yesterday.

At least 2,096 Floridians have died from COVID-19. 49 new deaths were reported.

Miami-Dade County: 16,034 cases

- 589 deaths

- Men: 8,038, Women: 7,813

- 2,511 hospitalizations

- 92 new cases reported since Tuesday

- 11 new deaths reported since Tuesday

- City of Miami has 9,801 confirmed cases

Testing in Florida. A total of 772,669 tests have been performed across the state, with 723,877 negative. The overall percentage of positive cases is now 6.1%