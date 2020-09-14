Starting Monday, Miami-Dade County Public School District will begin preparing the opening of brick-and-mortar schools, following virtual instruction at the start of the academic year.

The decision came as Gov. Ron DeSantis officially moved Miami-Dade and Broward counties into “phase two” — effective Monday — of what’s been called the “reopening” of Florida in the COVID-19 pandemic. That means boosting the economy and others measures, including getting kids back to school.

“Of course, the most significant aspect of that, is it really clears the pathway for in-person instruction to resume — of course, at the parent’s discretion,” DeSantis said at a Friday press conference.

“And we want to continue to offer parent’s the ability to do remote learning if that’s what they want to do,” DeSantis added.

The path to opening brick-and-mortar has been controversial, spawning a lawsuit over whether all schools are safe and who has control over public schools — local school boards or the state.

Miami-Dade, as did Broward County, began the 2020-21 school year in August, offering only virtual instruction due to high numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19.

The Miami-Dade school district has had an increasingly rough start to their school year.

Early last week, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools twitter announced that they were facing cyberattacks on their virtual classroom platform called My School Online, run by a company called K12.

Due to the complications from this platform, Miami-Dade had to cut ties with K12, and educators had to adapt their lesson plans.

Some Miami-Dade families will want the option to return to in-person instruction.

Others may not.

About Florida Phoenix

This story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.