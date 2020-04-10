In a welcome reprieve from the coronavirus pandemic, the Village today announced plans to have “The Bunny" visit the key Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. This is possible by an effort between the KB Fire Rescue, KB Police and the Village’s Recreation and Open Space Department.

The Bunny will be going street to street, waiving and spreading cheers to residents. Sirens or music will alert when the Bunny is on their way to each location. The village invites you to stay at the front of your house with your camera ready to get pictures! Please don't walk outside the front door of your house.

Concerns were expressed during Tuesday’s Council meeting on potential increase in domestic violence as residents stay home. In their Village Connect message, the Police Department reminder residents that KBPD officers are “trained to immediately respond to domestic violence calls” Call 911 for emergencies or reach out to KBPD at (305) 365-5555 for assistance from the Dispatcher on duty.

The number of COVID19 cases in the state is now at almost 18,000 (17,968) and 419 deaths.

Miami-Dade County has the most number of virus-related deaths statewide with 84 after 18 deaths were reported in the last 24-hours. There are now 6,300 positive cases in the county after 402 cases were added since last night.

Key Biscayne’s zip code of 33149 reports 55 confirmed COVID19 cases. The City of Miami has 3,816 residents who have tested positive for the virus.

In the US, there are over 492,000 cases and 18,350 deaths as a result of the pandemic.

In his daily video message, Village Mayor Michael Davey thanked the village public safety officers for the surprise caravan last night through the village.

This, Davey said, was their way of showing residents their appreciation for “doing the right thing” in practicing social distancing and wearing facial covering when out and about.