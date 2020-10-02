Miami-Dade State’s Attorney announces Voter Protection Hotline

Thursday, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office issued a statement announcing the activation of a Voter Protection Hotline for any resident who observes, or suspects, improper or irregular activities, including receiving unsolicited contact regarding their mail-in ballot for the upcoming November 3 elections.

The announcement came as over half a million mail-in ballots were mailed to registered voters who requested them

The State’s Attorney invites anyone to call the Hotline number, which is 305-547-3300.

The statement outlines things voters can do “to preserve their voice and vote.”

• Pick up, complete and return your own ballot.

• If you require assistance, do not allow anyone except a family member or a trusted friend help you fill out your ballot.

• Do not give your mail-in ballot to a stranger.

It is a misdemeanor crime to pick up or return more than two (2) absentee ballots other than your own per election.

Violators face a possible $1,000 fine or up to 60 days in jail.