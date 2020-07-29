Miami in the cone of uncertainty for what could become Tropical Storm Isaias Wednesday

Miami is in the cone of uncertainty for what could become Tropical Storm Isaias Wednesday

As of the 8 a.m. Wednesday advisory, the National Hurricane Center updated the forecast cone for Tropical Cyclone #9, which is likely to be upgraded to Tropical Storm Isaias later in the afternoon.

The system has max-sustained winds near 45 mph and moving at 23 mph on a west-northwest track. If it stays on the forecast track, the system will move near or over Puerto Rico Wednesday evening and near or over Hispaniola on Thursday. It could impact the southeastern Bahamas on Friday.

You can read the National Hurricane Center’s advisory and message related to this storm here.

An expanded forecast discussion from Weather-Underground could be found here.

Next advisory will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday.