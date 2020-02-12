Miami International Boat Show returns to Virginia Key

The Miami International Boat Show, the largest exhibition of the nautical and accessories industry in the world, returned Thursday for the fifth year to the site of the historic maritime stadium of Miami.

More than 100,000 visitors are expected for the event, which runs through Monday, Feb., 17. The five-day event, which takes place in Virginia Key, has become Key Biscayne’s biggest event of the year in terms of the influx of visitors to the island.

This week’s special edition of the Islander News presents a wide range of Boat Show coverage, including transportation options, traffic, a map of the exhibition, the must-seen boats, its economic impact, and many more issues. Our special edition will also be distributed within the Boat Show.

As before, the main concern for Key Biscayne residents is potential traffic blockage that could occur in Rickenbacker Causeway, the island only access and exit.

Larry Berryman, director of the Boat Show, told the Islander News that “all measures have been taken to make (the) traffic flow.” He added that Key Biscayne residents have “an exclusive line of exit and access to the island.”

Berryman recommended that Key Biscayne residents who want to go to the show do not take their car and instead use the free shuttle that will leave from The Ritz every hour. Another option is bicycles, and Berryman said there will be an exclusive valet for cyclists.

Recognized as one of the world’s largest and most popular boat shows, 2020 marks the 79th year of the event and will feature exhibitors from around the world. The show is expected to solidify Miami’s reputation as the nautical capital of the world.

This year’s show will present a series of improvements, ranging from more exhibitors to new entertainment options and food spaces. There will also be more exposure on the water, with four miles of marinas installed and 700 ships on display.

The organizers anticipate more than 1,300 boats to be shown this year. From fishing boats, high performance sports vessels, jet skis, different types of cruise and luxury yachts, and more, there will be something for every lifestyle and budget.

Attendees seeking VIP treatment will receive exclusive access to everything from premium food and live music to concierge services and VIP parking.

The Miami Boat Show will once again offer sea navigation tests, where interested shoppers can test drive the boat of their dreams in the area’s open water.

There will be more taxis available this year to meet the demand, and attendees seeking to enter and exit the program quickly will also have dozens of buses circulating at all times.

As for parking options, around 10,000 spots will be available in downtown Miami, with easy access to water taxis and buses. There will also be parking at the Miami Seaquarium, and valet service with Whiskey Joe’s.