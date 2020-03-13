Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus. In a statement to the Miami Herald, Suarez confirmed the positive test. “It is confirmed that I have the coronavirus,” Suarez said. “I did test positive for it.”

Earlier Friday, it was announced that Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez tested negative for COVID-19.

Both Mayor Gimenez and Mayor Suarez had been in self-isolation since Thursday after learning the communications director for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had tested positive for the coronavirus. Both Gimenez and Suarez may had been in contact with Bolsonaro.