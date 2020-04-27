In a Saturday press conference in Weston, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said there will be several phases to reopening of businesses and public spaces. It will start with “a very, very small step forward.”

Maintaining social distance, avoiding large gatherings of people and other measures in place will be key, meaning the opening of movie theaters and bars will be delayed. But DeSantis supports allowing elective surgeries and some outdoor activities.

“Phase one is a very prudent step forward,” he said.

DeSantis also hinted at his vision for opening restaurants. “You’re much better off being outdoors than in an enclosed environment,” he said. “That’s just the reality.”

“I’m not in a rush to do anything, I’d rather do it right,” DeSantis concluded.

Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported that the number of Coronavirus-related deaths in the state now stands at 1,074.

COVID-19 data summary:

- No new cases reported for either Key Biscayne (61) or zip code 33149 (64).

- 31,528 confirmed cases in Florida.

- 4,729 in Broward County.

- 11,351 in Miami-Dade County.

- 7,001 in the city of Miami.

- 19,342 tests were done statewide Saturday, the second highest daily total since testing began in early March.