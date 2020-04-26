In a Saturday press conference in Weston, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said there will be several phases to reopening of businesses and open spaces. It will start with “a very, very small step forward,”

Maintaining social distance, avoiding large gatherings of people and other measures in place will be key, meaning the opening of movie theaters and bars will be delayed, but he supports allowing elective surgeries and some outdoor activities.

“Phase one is a very prudent step forward,” he said.

DeSantis also hinted at his future vision for opening restaurants. “You’re much better off being outdoors than in an enclosed environment,” he said. “That’s just the reality.”

“I’m not in a rush to do anything, I’d rather do it right,” DeSantis concluded.

Sunday, the Florida Department of Health provided the latest coronavirus outbreak data, with the number of deaths across the state exceeding 1,000 (1,074).

COVID19 data breakdown:

- No new cases reported for either Key Biscayne (61) or zip code 33149 (64)

- There are 31,528 confirmed cases in Florida

- Broward County reports 4,729

- Miami-Dade County now has 11,351

- City of Miami has over 7,000 (7,001) residents who have been infected with the coronavirus

- There were 19,342 tests administered statewide Saturday, the second highest daily total since testing began in early March