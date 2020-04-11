In his daily video message to residents, Village of Key Biscayne Michael Davey addressed rumors of a COVID19-related death in the Village. Saying that whether it was or was not related to the virus, should not matter and asked residents to respect the privacy of the family who is grieving the loss of “a father, a husband, a brother, a friend”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced this afternoon, via video message, the launch of a new Countywide COVID19 home-testing program to be administer by the Metro Fire & Rescue Department and is for “seniors or adults with disabilities 18-years or older who are experiencing symptoms." To make an appointment, commencing Monday morning, residents should call 305-499-8767.

Gimenez said Metro Police has been visiting essential businesses to make sure they are complying with the new County facial mask mandate that went into effect Friday. According to the Mayor, police checked in on 1,300 businesses and only 10 had minor violations.

