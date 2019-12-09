Miami Seaquarium caring for two rescued manatees

The Miami Seaquarium is playing host to two young manatees -- an orphaned baby named Plantaina, and Spookey, who is receiving medical treatment after its tail was injured by the propellor of a watercraft. Both can be seen by the public in the exhibit pool.

Plantaina was rescued October 9 in Plantation after being seen without its mother. She was 28 pounds, which made her the smallest manatee ever rescued. Spookey was found on October 6 in the Key Largo area after suffering a boat propellor injury to its tail. Spookey is a young adult female approximately 7 feet in length.

Plantaina is is being bottle fed and 10:30 a.m. daily.

The seaquarium, part of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), is an acute care rehabilitation facility that has provided life-saving medical care to rescued manatees since 1955. In the past 10 years, the park has cared for and rehabilitated 84 manatees and 175 sea turtles. The Dolphin Research Center (DRC), Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Rescue and Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters participated in the rescues.

Miami Seaquarium is located at 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami.