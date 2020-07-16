On Wednesday the Miami Seaquarium’s manatee rescue, rehabilitation and release team, successfully released Kangaroo along with her calf “Joey”, back to the waters near where they were rescued in the Florida Keys.

Kangaroo who is a 1000+ pound female manatee, along with her nursing calf Joey,” a 450+ male manatee, were rescued near Key Largo, back on February.

The pair was rescued by officers from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and a team from the Dolphin Research Center, with assistance by The Dolphins Plus marine mammal responders.

They were brought to Miami Seaquarium for treatment.

Kangaroo had extensive fishing line entanglements on both flippers and underwent several successful surgeries at Miami Seaquarium to remove the fishing line.