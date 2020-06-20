After its longest non-hurricane-related closure in their rich 64-year history, the Miami Seaquarium will reopen their doors to guests Saturday, June 20, at 10 a.m.

The attraction closed March 13 as a precautionary response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees will find enhanced health and safety protocols for both guests and team members. Everyone will have their temperature checked prior to entering the park and anyone with a temperature at or above 100.4°F will not be able to attend.

Facial coverings are required for all visitors, except children age three and younger. Learn more about our safety protocols before visiting.

In a statement, Miami Seaquarium said, “We want you to know the health and safety of our Guests and Team Members is our top priority. We are fully committed to creating the cleanest and safest environment possible for your visit.”

Some of the additional safety requirements include social distancing, limited capacity to facilitate social distancing and Sanitizing Teams who will perform enhanced sanitizing throughout the day on high-touch surfaces and rides.

