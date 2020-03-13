Citing concerns for the health and safety of park’s Guests and employees from the COVID-19 situation, the Miami Seaquarium has made the decision to temporarily suspend operations, effective immediately.

In a statement, the Seaquarium stated, “Our team has been proactive and enhanced cleaning, sanitation and disinfection protocols to ensure a healthy and safe visit to Miami Seaquarium. Our team will continue to carefully monitor the current situation with regular updates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as additional government agencies and health care providers, and will be sure to keep everyone updated on reopening via our website and social media channels.”

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, however we appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation in this matter. We value each of our guests and thank you for choosing Miami Seaquarium as your family’s destination to enjoy safe, clean and wholesome family fun and education, and we look forward to welcoming you during your next visit” the statement concluded.