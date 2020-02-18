Miami takes steps to control the area’s peacock population

Versión en español

Peacocks that live in the streets of Coconut Grove and other residential areas of Miami will soon be housed in legally established shelters to avoid inconvenience to complaining neighbors, according to a new rule from the City of Miami Commission.

In Key Biscayne, there is an undetermined population of peacocks living near the old zoo, so they do not bother residents.

“Through a unanimous vote, the City of Miami has approved the final reading of the legislation I proposed to implement the proper treatment of peacocks and their relocation in established areas,” said Commissioner Ken Russell.

The new measure will ensure proper control of the peacock population in Miami in a “healthy” way. City commissioners developed a plan similar to one used in Rancho Palos Verdes in California, which established a peacock shelter where they could live in captivity and reproduce without annoying residents.

Coexistence with these beautiful and noisy animals is not easy. Residents who live near the birds say the overpopulation has gotten out of hand in recent years.

Bill Talbert, a resident of the area, found the sides of his car scratched by the birds, and he showed a photograph of the vehicle to demonstrate the need for the new measure. Peacocks are not a native to Florida, are very territorial and react aggressively when they see their reflection in cars.

Peacocks also can interrupt traffic, defecate in the gardens and wake up the neighbors late at night with their squawks, especially during the mating season.

Florida regulations allow owners to dispose of these animals in a humane way. The city will be responsible for catching and relocating them in a special place, although at the moment it has not been specified where it will be located.