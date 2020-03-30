In a press conference this morning at the Hard Rock Stadium testing site, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said “the more you can do now to stop the spread, the greater the opportunities to defeat it.”

DeSantis said he is ordering a unified “safer at home” policy for South Florida, outlining policies he said should be observed “until the middle of May.” DeSantis did not provide details of what will be in the order.

DeSantis added “The reason why this is important is we have 60% of the cases in the state of Florida are in southeast Florida.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez was succinct and direct in his comments following the Governor’s presser: “Stay at home as much as possible."

This as the State reported that the number of COVID19 cases in Florida grew to 5,472 overnight, adding more than 500 cases.

Miami-Dade reported an additional 160 cases, raising the total of positive tests in the county to 1,632. Broward’s number of cases soured past the 1,000 cases, adding 314 cases overnight to 1,152. Key Biscayne has 18 confirmed cases.

In the morning update, Village Of Key Biscayne announced that out of 82 active open construction sites in the Village 58 voluntarily stopped activity—that’s about 70%.

The communication also reminded residents the Key Biscayne Fire Department is not offering COVID-19 testing. The Village continues to look into the feasibility of whether the Village could establish a testing site for COVID-19, adding the challenge of created by the shortage of testing kits. The City of Miami announced the opening of a new drive-through testing site for seniors at Charles Hadley Park in Liberty City. The site will operate by appointment and only available to City of Miami residents. City of Miami has the most cases of any municipality in the state; 897

As the a Holland America cruise ship Zaandam, carrying four dead and scores of patients with coronavirus-like symptoms, crossed the Panama Canal Sunday, reportedly headed for South Florida, the Governor told Fox News: “We cannot afford to have people who are not even Floridians dumped into South Florida using up those valuable resources."

Monday, Carnival Cruise Line and MSC Cruises joined Royal Caribbean saying they will not cruise again at least May 12, a month later than previously stated. All cruise companies agreed to suspend new cruises on March 13 for at least 30 days in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.